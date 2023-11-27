Nano Dimension (NNDM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 28th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nano Dimension Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NNDM stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $526.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.85. Nano Dimension has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 678,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 480,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,139,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 329,039 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Nano Dimension from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NNDM

Nano Dimension Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.