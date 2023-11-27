Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 38.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 28.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 498,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95,078 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $369.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $382.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.30.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727. 9.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.