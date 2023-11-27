Mueller Water Products (MWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,439.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,558.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,375,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 690,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after buying an additional 109,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,899,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,426,000 after acquiring an additional 154,896 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MWA shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.