Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.42.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $32.55 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

