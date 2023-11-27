Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $213.98 million and $23.87 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00055486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025322 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002046 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 187.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,094,733,344 coins and its circulating supply is 790,905,036 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

