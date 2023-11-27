Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $273.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.54 and a 52-week high of $279.38.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $741.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.