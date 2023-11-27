Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 98,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 223,074 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 137.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 573,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 331,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

VKTX stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.