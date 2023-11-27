Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

