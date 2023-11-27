Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 81.3% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.50 on Monday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $454,369.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927,414.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,306 shares of company stock worth $1,321,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

