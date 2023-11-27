Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 5,413 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 53.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 125.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 110.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,586,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,892,000 after acquiring an additional 830,712 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

RC stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ready Capital

Ready Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.