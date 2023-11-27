Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 194 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SJW Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in SJW Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW stock opened at $65.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.59. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

