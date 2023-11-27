Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.69.

MNDY stock opened at $175.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.06. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

