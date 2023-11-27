Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $124,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,281,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,612 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 2,108,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,454 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Fowler purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,038 shares in the company, valued at $214,253.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

