Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $83,000 in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Braze by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Braze by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $321,954.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,705.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $321,954.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,705.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,592.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,567 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,433. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

BRZE opened at $53.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $53.55.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

