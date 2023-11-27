Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $92.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.62. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other news, insider Cnl 2013 Irrevocable Trust Dat sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cnl 2013 Irrevocable Trust Dat sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $750,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $40,096.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,145.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,547 shares of company stock valued at $961,309. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

