Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 156,864 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 447,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 60,901 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1,390.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 16,321.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 974,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 968,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $5.89 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

