Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $131,000 Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,390,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 128,255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Marqeta by 231.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 148,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marqeta by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 125,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. Berenberg Bank raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Marqeta Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.35 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.24 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. Research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

