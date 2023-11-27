Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

INDI opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

INDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

