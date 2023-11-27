Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in IonQ were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after buying an additional 90,481 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $37,753,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 129,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,427,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 95,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IONQ opened at $12.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

