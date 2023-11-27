Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 496.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 135,919 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Squarespace by 15.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Squarespace by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $589,975.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,360,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,757,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $589,975.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,360,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,757,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General sold 5,750,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $160,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,627,824 shares in the company, valued at $462,918,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,878,162 shares of company stock valued at $340,863,635. 47.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE SQSP opened at $28.22 on Monday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Squarespace

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.