Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 300,185 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 229.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 267,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 528,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after buying an additional 258,554 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $3,441,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $572,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,318,976 over the last 90 days. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $73.55 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

