Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 1,093 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

YOU opened at $20.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,013.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

