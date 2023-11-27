MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Mattel worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Mattel by 46.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

