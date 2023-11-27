MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New York Times worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $45.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

