MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 14,201 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wingstop worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 982,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $235.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.47, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.47. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Wingstop from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

