MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FTI Consulting worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $221.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.38 and a 200-day moving average of $191.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $223.57.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,345. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

