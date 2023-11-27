MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $153,787,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,543,000 after buying an additional 561,810 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 769.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 325,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,521,000 after buying an additional 287,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $189.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.60.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

