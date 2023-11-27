MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HGV opened at $35.55 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

