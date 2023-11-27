MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Universal Display worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Universal Display by 70.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,053,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED opened at $165.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $167.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.19.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.10.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

