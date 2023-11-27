MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Adient worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 782.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth about $117,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adient by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. Adient’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

