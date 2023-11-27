MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,703 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

AES Stock Up 0.1 %

AES stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AES news, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

