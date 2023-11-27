MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,924,000 after acquiring an additional 527,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $21,347,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 292,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

MTSI opened at $84.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $85.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,116,600.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,493,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,133,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,116,600.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,493,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,133,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

