MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after acquiring an additional 357,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 799,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $469,764,000 after buying an additional 1,343,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Up 0.2 %

LKQ stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

