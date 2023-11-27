MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $29.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $42.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $40,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,256.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $589,222.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,737,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,472,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,465. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.