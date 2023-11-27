MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.2 %

EHC opened at $66.19 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.