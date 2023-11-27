MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Avient worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avient by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avient in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Avient by 49.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Avient Stock Up 0.6 %

Avient stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.26 million. Avient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.23%.

Insider Activity at Avient

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Patterson purchased 24,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,919.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

