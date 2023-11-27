MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Brunswick worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brunswick by 140.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.3 %

Brunswick stock opened at $78.28 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

