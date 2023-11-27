MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FirstCash worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FirstCash by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FirstCash by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 1,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FCFS. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $112.20 on Monday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $113.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,139.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,716,951.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $1,353,139.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,716,951.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,235 shares of company stock worth $49,156,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

