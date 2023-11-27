MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ciena worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,115,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $181,300.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,115,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,753 shares of company stock worth $1,565,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.39.

Ciena Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $46.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

