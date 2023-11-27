MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $76.36 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

