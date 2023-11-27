MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of MKS Instruments worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $78.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.47.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,728.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,580.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,454,388. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

