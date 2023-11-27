MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Old Republic International by 10.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 107,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

