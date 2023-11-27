Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Market Capitalization Tops $120,824.35 (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $120,824.35 and $1,392.54 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.

DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

Buying and Selling Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

