Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Increases Dividend to $17.00 Per Share

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 17.00 per share on Monday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Maxus Realty Trust’s previous dividend of $14.00.

Maxus Realty Trust Stock Performance

MRTI stock opened at $109.98 on Monday. Maxus Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $325.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.84.

Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc (the Trust), is structured as what is commonly referred to as an umbrella partnership REIT, or UPREIT, structure. To effect the UPREIT restructuring, the Trust formed Maxus Operating Limited Partnership, a Delaware limited partnership ("MOLP"), to which the Trust contributed all of its assets, in exchange for a 99.999% partnership interest in MOLP and the assumption by MOLP of all of the Trust's liabilities.

