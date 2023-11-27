Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Masco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,947,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,862,000 after purchasing an additional 552,226 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,608,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,461,000 after purchasing an additional 527,350 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,087,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,145,000 after buying an additional 44,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 90.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,850,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,590,000 after buying an additional 1,352,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Masco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MAS opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.