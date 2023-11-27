LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $228.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $257.64.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $3,017,039. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

