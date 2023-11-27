London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Acquires 37,329 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand purchased 37,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of £101.23 ($126.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,778,814.67 ($4,727,655.04).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Martin Brand sold 14,966,652 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,950 ($99.46), for a total transaction of £1,189,848,834 ($1,488,613,579.38).

On Wednesday, September 6th, Martin Brand sold 4,666,633 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £10,079,927.28 ($12,610,943.68).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,858 ($110.82) on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,052 ($88.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,970 ($112.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,320.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,345.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,343.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a £102 ($127.61) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($125.11) to £105 ($131.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($125.11) to £104 ($130.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £100.44 ($125.66).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

