Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $170.65 on Monday. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.97.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

