Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,040 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRYS opened at $102.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.87. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $132.68.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,599,206 shares in the company, valued at $203,466,979.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

