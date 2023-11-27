Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $155.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.70. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $159.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

